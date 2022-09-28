How to Watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The second season of the critically acclaimed “Reservation Dogs” is coming to a close. The second season finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Hulu. The series follows Bear, Willie Jack, Elora Danan, and Cheese, four Indigenous teenagers living in Oklahoma who dream of better lives for themselves and aren’t afraid to commit a few crimes in order to get those better lives. The second season has been even better received than the first, and you can catch up with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu before Wednesday’s season finale.

“Reservation Dogs” is a first-of-its-kind production, representing a breakthrough in representation for Indigenous people. Every series regular, director, and writer working on the show is Indigenous and the vast majority of cast and crew members are as well. It follows the life of four Indigenous teens as they dream of escaping their bleak, rural life in Oklahoma for the glamor of California.

The Rez Dogs have been drifting apart ever since Elora Danan tried to leave Oklahoma with Jackie at the end of season 1. After Willie Jack is given a letter written by the group’s deceased friend Daniel three years earlier, they agree to unite to do one last thing as a team to honor their friend’s memory.

The series, produced by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been a hit with critics and fans. The first season garnered a 99% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 88% audience score. All eight episodes of season 1 and the first nine episodes of season 2 are available to stream on Hulu.

Yes! If you’re not a Hulu subscriber already, you can get a 30-day free trial to the ad-supported or ad-free tier of Hulu.

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.