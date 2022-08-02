How To Watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, IOS, and Mobile

The wait is finally over for fans of the hit dramedy “Reservation Dogs.” The first two episodes of Season 2 are coming exclusively to Hulu Wednesday, Aug. 3. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma, as they spend their days committing crime and fighting it. Beloved by critics, the series returns for its second season on Aug. 3 and you can watch it all with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How To Watch “Reservation Dogs” Season 2 Premiere

About Reservation Dogs

“Reservation Dogs” is a first-of-its-kind production, representing a breakthrough in representation for Indigenous people. Every series regular, director, and writer working on the show is Indigenous and the vast majority of cast and crew members are as well. It follows the life of four Indigenous teens as they dream of escaping their bleak, rural life in Oklahoma for the glamor of California.

The series, produced by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been a hit with critics and fans. The first season garnered a 98% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 89% audience score.

All eight episodes of the first season are available now to stream on Hulu. The second season will consist of 10 episodes and is currently scheduled to run through Sept. 28.

Reservation Dogs Season 2 Trailer

https://youtu.be/-xjKgOnf1w4