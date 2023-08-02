 Skip to Content
Reservation Dogs Hulu

How to Watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

For FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” the Season 3 homecoming will be the Rez Dogs last: the hit half-hour comedy will end at the end of its third season, which will premiere this Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Hulu. Stranded in California and having to figure out how to get back home to rural Oklahoma, the Native teens’ will go on an all-encompassing journey that leads the way for “road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge, and healing.” You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu..

How to Watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere

Starring Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis, the half-hour comedy series “Reservation Dogs,” which was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, follows a group of Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma in their dream to move to California after the death of a close friend.

In Season 3, the teens realize the “California Dream” isn’t all that it seems and, stranded in California, have to figure out how to get back home through both a physical and emotional journey.

The third season will be the last for the comedy series, which made history as the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors, along with an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and production team.

Can you watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere on Hulu.

What is the ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere episode schedule?

FX on Hulu will premiere Season 3 of “Reservation Dogs” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, and release the first two episodes, followed by a weekly episodic release every Wednesday until its season and series finale on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer

