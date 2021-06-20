How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

Rick and Morty fans, season 5 is here! Though there was a two-year gap between seasons 3 and 4, this was able to be avoided with Adult Swim’s promise of 70 new episodes. The new season, which includes 10 episodes, officially kicks off on Sunday, June 20 on Adult Swim. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Premiere

In the first episode, titled “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” Rick (Justin Roiland) hosts a dinner for his ocean-dwelling nemesis. Morty (Roiland) is sent out to buy wine for the special occasion.

The new season is already being hyped up by producer and writer, Scott Marder. At the Rick and Morty Global Celebration Panel at the 2020 Adult Swim Festival, he teased, “Fans are gonna like get knocked over by the canon we’re about to hit them with… All the stuff we’re doing is so awesome.” In an interview with Syfy Wire, Sarah Chalke, who plays Beth, adds, “It takes all things Rick and Morty up a notch to the next level. We get more family adventures all together and the animation is off the hook.”

Not only will you be able to tune in to watch the first episode of season 5, but you will also be able to celebrate Rick and Morty Day. The network has created a holiday in honor of the show. To celebrate, Adult Swim will be airing behind-the-scenes clips and sneak peeks throughout the day leading up to the season premiere. You can access this extra content on Adult Swim’s social media pages, on the Adult Swim website, and on the channel.

Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Be Available to Stream on HBO Max or Hulu?

Since November 2020, the series has been available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu. Unfortunately, new episodes of the show won’t be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air like many other shows. Based on what has happened during prior seasons, you may be able to watch Rick and Morty season 5 on Hulu and HBO Max six months after the season finale airs.

How to Stream “Rick and Morty” Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

Rick and Morty will air on Adult Swim. Adult Swim is available to stream on AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

