How to Watch Hallmark Channel’s ‘Ride’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The Hallmark Channel is back with another wholesome family-friendly series all about a rodeo dynasty, “Ride.” After tragedy strikes, the McMurray family must find a way to keep their beloved ranch in business. They come together to overcome this hardship while fighting for what they believe in and preserving their family’s history. Don’t miss the series premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. You can watch Ride: Season 1 and Hallmark Channel with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About Hallmark Channel's ‘Ride’ Series Premiere
Set in Colorado, “Ride” begins with an unforeseen death hitting the McMurray family. For decades, they have been a part of a rodeo dynasty, and their ranch means everything to them. But this heartbreaking loss is uncharted territory, leaving the fate of the ranch unknown. Now, their whole world is hanging in the balance.
The series follows the family members as they mourn the loss of their loved one and navigate the next chapter of their lives. Someone deals with heavy guilt after being unable to save the life of their loved one, while another is facing foreclosure. Unexpected details, including a forbidden romance, rise to the surface, raising even more questions about the past.
“Ride” stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore.
Hallmark Channel's ‘Ride’ Series Premiere Schedule
The first episode premieres on Sunday, March 26, and new episodes air weekly for a total of 10 weeks.
Ride: Season 1March 26, 2023
Follows the lives of the Murrays as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat.
