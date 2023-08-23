 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Riverdale’ Series Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Layne Gibbons

After seven seasons, over 135 episodes, multiple musical episodes, and a whole bunch of inconceivable plot twists, “Riverdale” is coming to an end with its series finale on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Fans of the drama based on the “Archie” comics get to see how the series ends after multiple threats endangering the town of Riverdale. Through serial killers, cults, time jumps, and supernatural occurrences, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead have been through a lot, but will they get a happy ending? You can watch the series finale of “Riverdale” with a seven-day free trial to Fubo.

How to Watch the “Riverdale” Series Finale

About the “Riverdale” Series Finale

The series finale “Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye, Riverdale” is set in the present day with an 86-year-old Betty Cooper reminiscing on her Riverdale days in high school. Wanting to revisit her glory days, Betty reconnects with an old friend to relive her final day as a senior in high school.

With Betty’s final day of senior year a controversial one, the finale is sure to take viewers on dramatic twists and turns, with Season 7 set in the 1950s.

The finale follows the 19th episode, which saw the gang dealing with Riverdale’s dark past of secrets. But when guardian angel Tabitha visits the gang and promises to hit the “reset” button to leave the group of friends with only fond memories of Riverdale, it becomes a memorable farewell to both the series and the good times among the characters.

Can you watch the “Riverdale” Series Finale for free?

Yes, you can. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial. With your free trial, you can watch The CW, along with a host of other popular broadcast and cable channels.

How to Stream the “Riverdale” Series Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch the “Riverdale” Series Finale using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with a seven-day free trial to Fubo.

