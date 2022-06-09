How to Watch ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ Live for Free Without Cable
Sometimes it’s not just about the food. Join HBO Max as it celebrates the life of one of the world’s most influential chefs in “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” The movie follows Bourdain’s life and career prior to his death in 2018, including the filming of his final show “Parts Unknown” on CNN. You can watch “Roadrunner” with a subscription to Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’
- When: Thursday, June 9
- Where: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’
In 2018, world-famous chef Anthony Bourdain died by suicide while filming his CNN show “Parts Unknown.” “Roadrunner” charts his career from his New York restauranteur beginnings to becoming one of the most recognized and beloved TV personalities in the culinary world. Director Morgan Neville takes interviews with some of his closest friends and colleagues and intersperses them with Bourdain’s own words to help shed light on the career and passing of a cultural icon.
“I feel like there’s a sense of connecting with somebody you knew, but kind of understanding them in a deeper way,” Neville said in an interview with CNN, “I think there are all kinds of things people will take away, but I think more than anything, it’s just, it’s a sense of appreciating the complexity of who [Anthony] really was.”
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Anthony Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.
How to Stream ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
You can watch “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web by streaming it with HBO Max.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”