How to Watch ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ Live for Free Without Cable

Sometimes it’s not just about the food. Join HBO Max as it celebrates the life of one of the world’s most influential chefs in “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” The movie follows Bourdain’s life and career prior to his death in 2018, including the filming of his final show “Parts Unknown” on CNN. You can watch “Roadrunner” with a subscription to Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’

About ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’

In 2018, world-famous chef Anthony Bourdain died by suicide while filming his CNN show “Parts Unknown.” “Roadrunner” charts his career from his New York restauranteur beginnings to becoming one of the most recognized and beloved TV personalities in the culinary world. Director Morgan Neville takes interviews with some of his closest friends and colleagues and intersperses them with Bourdain’s own words to help shed light on the career and passing of a cultural icon.

“I feel like there’s a sense of connecting with somebody you knew, but kind of understanding them in a deeper way,” Neville said in an interview with CNN, “I think there are all kinds of things people will take away, but I think more than anything, it’s just, it’s a sense of appreciating the complexity of who [Anthony] really was.”

How to Stream ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

You can watch “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web by streaming it with HBO Max.