How to Watch ‘Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Yet another “canceled” celebrity is making their way to Fox Nation . The comedy special “Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America” will debut on the service on Sunday, June 18. The show will offer Schneider’s unique, comedic viewpoint on a variety of current topics, and is sure to leave audiences cackling gleefully for more. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation .

About 'Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America'

Filmed in front of a live audience at the Tampa Theatre in Tampa, Florida, the one-hour special will feature Schneider’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, including culture wars, living in a “woke” world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics. He will also tackle the controversy surrounding the word woman and UFOs, plus making a movie with currently-indicted former President Donald Trump and his own vasectomy saga.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider’s family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent and his background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. He started his stand-up career in high school and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special which led him to become a coveted SNL writer in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

Can you watch 'Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America' for free?

Fox Nation offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America’ on Fox Nation.

What devices can you use to stream 'Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America'?

You can watch Fox Nation using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.