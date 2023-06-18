How to Watch ‘Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Yet another “canceled” celebrity is making their way to Fox Nation. The comedy special “Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America” will debut on the service on Sunday, June 18. The show will offer Schneider’s unique, comedic viewpoint on a variety of current topics, and is sure to leave audiences cackling gleefully for more. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation.
About 'Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America'
Filmed in front of a live audience at the Tampa Theatre in Tampa, Florida, the one-hour special will feature Schneider’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, including culture wars, living in a “woke” world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics. He will also tackle the controversy surrounding the word woman and UFOs, plus making a movie with currently-indicted former President Donald Trump and his own vasectomy saga.
Born in San Francisco, Schneider’s family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent and his background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. He started his stand-up career in high school and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special which led him to become a coveted SNL writer in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.
Fox Nation is an entertainment streaming service created by FOX News and gives subscribers access to full, commercial-free episodes from well-known right-wing personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, as well as crime series starring Nancy Grace and Mark Fuhrman, plus lots more content ranging from lifestyle, history, religion, and more.
