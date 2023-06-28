How to Watch ‘Rock Hudson: All that Heaven Allowed’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s heaven on earth for Golden Age of Hollywood fans. Coming Wednesday, June 28, 2023, HBO and Max will release “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed,” an intimate Original Documentary about one of Hollywood’s most celebrated leading men. The silver screen superstar starred in major blockbuster comedies and drams in the 1950s and 1960s, including “ Pillow Talk ,” “ Giant ,” and “ All That Heaven Allows .” A symbol of masculinity and heterosexuality during the age, the documentary will detail the actors’ career and secret personal life as a gay man. “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on Max on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About 'Rock Hudson: All that Heaven Allowed'

One of the Golden Age of Hollywood’s most iconic leading men is getting the documentary treatment at HBO with “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed.” The intimate portrait will walk through Hudson’s life as one of the silver screen’s most enigmatic heartthrobs, who lit up the box office throughout the 1950s and 1960s opposite Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean, Doris Day, and more.

Directed by Stephen Kijak (“The Rolling Stones: Stones in Exile”), the documentary will not only Hudson’s professional life as the star of such major features as “Pillow Talk” and “Giant” but also his private double life as a closeted gay man. A symbol of masculinity, romance, and heterosexuality during his career peaks, “All That Heaven Allowed” will explore Hudson’s manufactured public persona, the fears of being outed during a time when it would’ve ended his career, and his shocking death from AIDS in 1985, delivering a much-needed wakeup call to public perception about the AIDS crisis.

“Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” will air on HBO on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET and will be available to stream on Max simultaneously.

What devices can you use to stream 'Rock Hudson: All that Heaven Allowed'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign-Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Max Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of Max

'Rock Hudson: All that Heaven Allowed' Trailer