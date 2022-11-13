 Skip to Content
EPIX SAS: Rogue Heroes

How to Watch ‘Rogue Heroes’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This weekend, a fast-paced new series titled “Rogue Heroes” debuts on EPIX. It delivers a dramatized retelling of the history of the United Kingdom’s Special Air Service (SAS), which served during World War II and is based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name. Don’t miss the series premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the six-episode series will air every Sunda and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Rogue Heroes’ Series Premiere

The series is available for viewers in the U.K. to watch via BBC One and BBC iPlayer under the title “SAS: Rogue Heroes.”

About ‘Rogue Heroes’

“Rogue Heroes” is based on a true story, which follows a young officer named David Stirling from around 1941 through 1943. He lands in the hospital after an incident he had while training, which prompts him to question the efficacy of commando units. Desperate to see Britain win, he works on an innovative new plan, which is the opposite of everything he’s been taught.

Stirling challenges the traditional way of doing things and pulls a few strings with the help of his connections. He eventually gets the opportunity to recruit potential members of an undercover unit with the sole purpose of destroying Nazi planes from behind enemy lines. This job requires a group of rebels under Stirling as opposed to typical soldiers.

“Rogue Heroes” stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, and Sofia Boutella. The series was created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) and directed by Tom Shankland.

How to Stream ‘Rogue Heroes’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Several of these providers allow you to watch the “Rogue Heroes” series premiere live with an EPIX add-on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
EPIX^
$6		^
$6		-^
$5		^
$6		^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: EPIX

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $6 Epix
Includes: EPIX

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $6 Epix
Includes: EPIX

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $5 Epix
Includes: EPIX

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $6 EPIX
Includes: EPIX

Watch the 'Rogue Heroes' Trailer:

