How to Watch ‘Rogue Heroes’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This weekend, a fast-paced new series titled “Rogue Heroes” debuts on EPIX. It delivers a dramatized retelling of the history of the United Kingdom’s Special Air Service (SAS), which served during World War II and is based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name. Don’t miss the series premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the six-episode series will air every Sunda and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The series is available for viewers in the U.K. to watch via BBC One and BBC iPlayer under the title “SAS: Rogue Heroes.”

About ‘Rogue Heroes’

“Rogue Heroes” is based on a true story, which follows a young officer named David Stirling from around 1941 through 1943. He lands in the hospital after an incident he had while training, which prompts him to question the efficacy of commando units. Desperate to see Britain win, he works on an innovative new plan, which is the opposite of everything he’s been taught.

Stirling challenges the traditional way of doing things and pulls a few strings with the help of his connections. He eventually gets the opportunity to recruit potential members of an undercover unit with the sole purpose of destroying Nazi planes from behind enemy lines. This job requires a group of rebels under Stirling as opposed to typical soldiers.

“Rogue Heroes” stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, and Sofia Boutella. The series was created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) and directed by Tom Shankland.

