How to Watch ‘Rosaline’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Everyone knows the tragic, romantic tale of Romeo and Juliet, right? But what if Romeo wasn’t the paragon of devotion Shakespeare made him out to be? What if, instead, he was a two-timing loser who managed to wrap Juliet around his finger while he still had another girlfriend? That’s the premise of Hulu’s new comedy film “Rosaline,” which debuts Friday, Oct. 14. You can watch all the laughs of the newest adaptation of this classic tale with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Rosaline’

About ‘Rosaline’

Rosaline thinks she’s got a pretty good life. She’s rich and part of the upper crust of Verona. She’s also got a handsome boyfriend, Romeo. But when Romeo’s eyes fall on Rosaline’s cousin Juliet, love blossoms so quickly that Rosaline is left out in the cold.

She, of course, has no plans to take being dumped without protest. Although she’s heartbroken, she immediately begins scheming to break the new couple up and reclaim Romeo for herself. Will Rosaline succeed and change the story we’ve known for centuries, or will tragedy once again befall Romeo and Juliet, and leave Rosaline without a boyfriend and a cousin?

“Rosaline” is directed by Karen Maine (“Yes, God, Yes”) and stars Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”), Kyle Allen (“West Side Story”) and Isabella Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”).

Can You Stream ‘Rosaline’ For Free?

If you are not a Hulu customer already, yes! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to either its ad-free or ad-supported tier to new subscribers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Rosaline’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.