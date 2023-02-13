How to Watch ‘Roseanne Barr: Cancel This’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Like it or not, she’s back! Roseanne Barr is returning to stand-up comedy on Monday, Feb. 13 with her new special “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!” on FOX Nation. After being out of the spotlight for years thanks to certain controversies, Barr is back and ready to deliver her takes on her own life, the world she grew up in and the world as she sees it today. You can watch Barr’s new special exclusively with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation.

How to Watch ‘Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!’

About ‘Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!’

Roseanne Barr’s return to the stage is yet another blow to the permanence of so-called “cancel culture.” The special will be her first stand-up comedy appearance in almost 20 years, and one of her first TV appearances since she used a Tweet to compared former Obama Administration official Valerie Jarrett —who is Black— to an ape, and suggested she might be part of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Announced last fall, “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!” was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre and features Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, from her experiences growing up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her privileged brood. In conjunction with the comedy special, FOX Nation will release “Who Is Roseanne Barr?,” an in-depth look inside the life and career of Ms. Barr.

Can You Stream ‘Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!’ For Free?

If you have not subscribed to FOX Nation already, you can. FOX Nation offers new users a seven-day free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!’ on FOX Nation?

FOX Nation is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

