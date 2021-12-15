 Skip to Content
How to Watch the New Animated Movie ‘Rumble’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Rumble”, “the biggest underdog story yet,” arrives on Paramount+ this week. The animated children’s movie takes audiences inside the global sport of monster wrestling, where every sports legend is a monster. “Rumble” premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, December 15. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Rumble’ Premiere

About ‘Rumble’

Inspired by Rob Harrell’s graphic novel, “Monster on the Hill,” the movie follows a teenage human, Winnie. She’s hopeful that she can follow in her father’s footsteps and coach an underdog monster into a champion. Winnie is tasked with training a loveable underdog monster into a successful wrestler. Along the way, the pair learns how important it is to appreciate their individuality and find their own way to be successful, even if it requires them to take a different path.

The voice cast features Will Arnett as Steve and Geraldine Viswanathan as Winnie. Other voices include big sports names like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith, and Terry Crews. Susan Kelechi Watson, Tony Shalhoub, Bridget Everett, Greta Lee, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer are also a part of the voice cast. The movie was originally set to release in theaters on July 31, 2020. After several setbacks due to the pandemic, it will finally premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

Rumble

February 17, 2022

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Does Paramount+ Offer a Free Trial?

Paramount+ offers a 30-day free trial so you can stream “Rumble” without paying for a subscription. After that, the streaming service costs $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads.

On What Devices Can You Stream The ‘Rumble’ Premiere?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Live TV Streaming Option

Paramount Plus

Price: $4.99
Includes: Paramount+ Originals

