How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere

In “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8, the competition is hotter than ever as a group of 12 queens comes back to the runway. This time around, they are back and better than ever with more experience and fresh skills to show off. Plus, Darienne Lake is debuting her incredible weight loss. Make sure you don’t miss a moment and see what they each have in store.

The familiar faces returning to the competition include the following:

Jimbo - Season 1 of “Canada’s Drag Race” and “UK vs. the World”

Jessica Wild - Season 2

Monica Beverly Hillz - Season 5

Darienne Lake - Season 6

Naysha Lopez - Season 7

Mrs. Kasha Davis - Season 8 Jaymes Mansfield - Season 9

Alexis Michelle - Season 0

Kahanna Montrese - Season 11

Heidi N Closet - Season 12

LaLa Ri - Season 13

Kandy Muse - Season 13

Tune in to see who has what it takes to dazzle the judges and stay in the competition. Up for grabs are a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” as well as a huge $200,000 cash prize.

‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere Schedule

The first two episodes premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12. After that, one new episode drops each Friday.

