How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Beginning this week, many of your favorite “RuPaul's Drag Race” stars are returning to the stage to get a second chance. “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 brings back past queens who are eager to strut their stuff once again. There’s a lot on the line, which means they need to be ready to give it their all! It’s sure to be another sparkling season, so don’t miss the two-episode premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12. You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 8 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. You can also watch with Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.
About ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere
In “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8, the competition is hotter than ever as a group of 12 queens comes back to the runway. This time around, they are back and better than ever with more experience and fresh skills to show off. Plus, Darienne Lake is debuting her incredible weight loss. Make sure you don’t miss a moment and see what they each have in store.
The familiar faces returning to the competition include the following:
- Jimbo - Season 1 of “Canada’s Drag Race” and “UK vs. the World”
- Jessica Wild - Season 2
- Monica Beverly Hillz - Season 5
- Darienne Lake - Season 6
- Naysha Lopez - Season 7
- Mrs. Kasha Davis - Season 8
- Jaymes Mansfield - Season 9
- Alexis Michelle - Season 0
- Kahanna Montrese - Season 11
- Heidi N Closet - Season 12
- LaLa Ri - Season 13
- Kandy Muse - Season 13
Tune in to see who has what it takes to dazzle the judges and stay in the competition. Up for grabs are a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” as well as a huge $200,000 cash prize.
Can you watch ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 8 on Paramount Plus.
You can watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.
‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere Schedule
The first two episodes premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12. After that, one new episode drops each Friday.
Can you watch ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 8 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere?
You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 8 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere Trailer
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 8May 12, 2023
In season eight, 12 fan-favorite queens are back to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $200,000. This season also introduces a second way to win in the first-ever Fame Games, where eliminated queens vie for a prize of $50,000.
