How To Watch ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

You better werk! On Friday, May 20, the first two episodes of “Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 are dropping on Paramount+. Ru welcomes back a host of former winners to compete for the title of “Queen of all Queens” and $200,000. You can watch all of the fabulous action with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 Premiere

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7

You know their names, their faces, their signature looks, their catchphrases, and more, but when RuPaul welcomes eight former winners back to the werkroom, you never know what might happen, especially when $200,000 and the title of Queen of All Queens are on the line.

Returning for another season of “Drag Race” will be queens Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét x Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and The Vivienne. However, the first episode also features a mystery queen that viewers will have to see to believe.

The first two episodes of the season drop on May 20 and the rest of the run will roll out exclusively on Paramount+ on subsequent Fridays. You can stream all of the drama with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7?

