How To Watch ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

You better werk! On Friday, May 20, the first two episodes of “Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 are dropping on Paramount+. Ru welcomes back a host of former winners to compete for the title of “Queen of all Queens” and $200,000. You can watch all of the fabulous action with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 Premiere

You know their names, their faces, their signature looks, their catchphrases, and more, but when RuPaul welcomes eight former winners back to the werkroom, you never know what might happen, especially when $200,000 and the title of Queen of All Queens are on the line.

Returning for another season of “Drag Race” will be queens Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét x Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and The Vivienne. However, the first episode also features a mystery queen that viewers will have to see to believe.

The first two episodes of the season drop on May 20 and the rest of the run will roll out exclusively on Paramount+ on subsequent Fridays. You can stream all of the drama with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

    Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

Watch the First 15 Minutes of 'All Stars' Season 7:

