VH1

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Finale on April 23 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

It’s time to give one of the queens her crown! The Season 13 finale of Emmy Award-Winning show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is right around the corner. It airs on Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. You can catch it live with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Finale

When: Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
TV: VH1
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

This long season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is coming to an end. While it’s been a lengthy season, it’s been an entertaining one filled with impressive talents. The upcoming season finale will wrap up with one of the final four contestants being crowned the winner. This season, the contestants are all over the place when it comes to their performances so far. The top four include:

  • Kandy Muse: 1 challenge win, 3 appearances in the bottom two
  • Gottmik: 2 challenge wins, 0 appearances in the bottom two
  • Rosé: 3 challenge wins, 0 appearances in the bottom two
  • Symone: 4 challenge wins, 2 appearances in the bottom two

The finale might look a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. Typically, the finalists lip-sync in front of a live audience to determine the winner. Since live audiences aren’t allowed, a winner will have to be selected another way. Be sure to tune in to see how the finale goes down and who wins this season of the race.

How to Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
VH1-^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: VH1 + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 29 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: VH1

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 30 Top Cable Channels

Top Four Lip Sync Battle

