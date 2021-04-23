How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Finale on April 23 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to give one of the queens her crown! The Season 13 finale of Emmy Award-Winning show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is right around the corner. It airs on Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. You can catch it live with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

This long season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is coming to an end. While it’s been a lengthy season, it’s been an entertaining one filled with impressive talents. The upcoming season finale will wrap up with one of the final four contestants being crowned the winner. This season, the contestants are all over the place when it comes to their performances so far. The top four include:

Kandy Muse: 1 challenge win, 3 appearances in the bottom two

Gottmik: 2 challenge wins, 0 appearances in the bottom two

Rosé: 3 challenge wins, 0 appearances in the bottom two

Symone: 4 challenge wins, 2 appearances in the bottom two

The finale might look a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. Typically, the finalists lip-sync in front of a live audience to determine the winner. Since live audiences aren’t allowed, a winner will have to be selected another way. Be sure to tune in to see how the finale goes down and who wins this season of the race.

