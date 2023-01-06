How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race:’ Season 15 Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

“ RuPaul's Drag Race ” returns this week for its 15th season with a fresh crew of fabulous queens making their way to the stage! The competition is hot because, in the end, only one star can walk away as “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” As always, RuPaul is back to host the exciting show. Watch the special two-episode premiere on Friday, Jan. 6 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Note that the series has moved from VH1 to MTV this season. You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15 and MTV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About 'RuPaul's Drag Race:' Season 15 Premiere

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 is said to be the “biggest” one yet! For one, the cash prize is the highest in “Drag Race” history. One lucky queen will be crowned the winner and receive an impressive $200,000. To be in the running, they must win over the judges as they strut their stuff. Contestants put their skills to the ultimate test. Some of their abilities include acting, comedy, fashion, and more.

A total of 16 drag queens are in it to win it this season! They include:

Amethyst

Anetra

Aura Mayari

Irene Dubois

Jax

Loosey LaDuca

Luxx Noir London Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

Marcia Marcia Marcia

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Princess Poppy

Robin Fierce

Salina EsTitties

Sasha Colby

Last, but certainly not least, Sugar and Spice round out the glamorous group as the very first identical twins to appear on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Which of these queens has what it takes to make it to the final episode?

The panel of judges features several familiar faces, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews. They are joined by one or two celebrity guest judges throughout the season. Ts Madison, Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Janelle Monae, and Amandla Stenberg are all set to appear.

For even more “Drag Race” footage, be sure to keep MTV on after the two-episode premiere wraps up. “Untucked” airs immediately afterward and gives fans a special peek behind the scenes.

'RuPaul's Drag Race:' Season 15 Premiere Trailer