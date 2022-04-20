Nadia managed to finally escape the time loop she was stuck in throughout Season 1, but what does the future hold for her? Set four years in the future, what will “Russian Doll” Season 2 have in store for her? Find out starting this Wednesday, April 20. You can watch the whole season with a subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch Russian Doll Season 2 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

When: Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday, April 20 TV: Netflix

Netflix Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix

About Russian Doll

“Russian Doll” tells the story of Nadia, a woman who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop — and staring down the barrel of her own mortality.

Co-created by and starring Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

You can stream all of Season 1 right now on Netflix.

