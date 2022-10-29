How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento faces Miami on 3-game home skid

Miami Heat (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to break its three-game home skid with a win against Miami.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Kings averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference games and 24-17 on the road last season. The Heat gave up 100.4 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).