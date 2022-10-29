 Skip to Content
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento faces Miami on 3-game home skid

Miami Heat (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to break its three-game home skid with a win against Miami.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Kings averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference games and 24-17 on the road last season. The Heat gave up 100.4 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

