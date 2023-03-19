 Skip to Content
Fox

How to Watch 'Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line' for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

In March 2022, FNC’s State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded in an attack in Ukraine. Now, in a new documentary, he is telling his story. It features a series of interviews and footage, sharing what happened and how Hall recovered to make it where he is today. “Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line” airs on Fox on Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

How to Watch ‘Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line’

About ‘Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line’

In March 2022, Hall was in Ukraine alongside Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova. A rocket attack led to the deaths of both Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, but Hall survived with severe injuries. In the new documentary, Hall shares his first-hand account of what happened in Ukraine, including never-before-seen footage Zakrzewski recorded just before the life-altering attack.

Following the attack, Hall was transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, where he underwent numerous surgeries over the course of 10 days. He was finally stable enough to be transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas for additional care throughout his strenuous recovery. In August 2022, he finally made it back home to London.

Throughout the film, viewers will hear from Hall, his family and friends, medical professionals, and many others involved in this tragic attack and his incredible recovery.

After “Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line” airs on Fox’s linear channel, you can stream an extended version on-demand on Fox Nation. Hall’s new memoir, “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home,” offers additional insight into his story.

How to Stream ‘Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Learn More About 'Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line'

