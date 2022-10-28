How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and KENS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In San Antonio the game is streaming on KENS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Spurs play the Bulls in non-conference play

Chicago Bulls (3-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces Chicago in non-conference action.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Chicago went 1-4 overall with a 19-22 record on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).