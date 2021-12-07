How to Watch New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: New York faces San Antonio, seeks to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (11-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-14, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 212.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup with San Antonio as losers of three games in a row.

The Spurs have gone 4-6 in home games. San Antonio is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Knicks have gone 6-4 away from home. New York is third in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 19 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 102.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Knicks: Jericho Sims: day to day (illness).