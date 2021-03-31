How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings on March 31, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports Southwest

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Fox Sports Southwest, and Bally Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

In San Antonio, this is the first game on the all-new Bally Sports Southwest (which rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest). If you want to stream the game, the only way to do it is with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Spurs games all year long.

In the Bay Area, the game is available on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Can You Still Stream Bally Sports Southwest on Fox Sports Go?

Sinclair has launched a new streaming app replacing Fox Sports Go called the Bally Sports App. The new app, which launched on March 31st, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

What Channel Numbers are Bally Sports Southwest?

With the changeover from Fox Sports Southwest to Bally Sports Southwest, the channel numbers remain the same.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.