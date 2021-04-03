How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Stream Links

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego or Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks and Padres games on your local RSN all year long.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks are looking for their first win of the season. The D-Backs will be sending Caleb Smith to the mound, while the Padres will be looking to Joe Musgrove for their third straight win.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 95 total home runs last season. The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.84 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option