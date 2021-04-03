 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Stream Links

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while In San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego.  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego or Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks and Padres games on your local RSN all year long.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks are looking for their first win of the season. The D-Backs will be sending Caleb Smith to the mound, while the Padres will be looking to Joe Musgrove for their third straight win.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 95 total home runs last season. The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.84 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy