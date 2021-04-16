 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Two of the best teams in baseball start a three game set in a Southern California rivalry. Walker Buehler will pitch for the Dodgers, while Ryan Weathers will pitch for the Padres.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego previously (Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – don’t carry Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Dodgers and Padres games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dodgers/Padres Preview

