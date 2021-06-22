How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Padres are 18-14 against NL West teams. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .316 is eighth in the MLB. Tommy Pham leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Dodgers are 20-9 against division opponents. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.27. Walker Buehler leads the team with a 2.38 earned run average.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-2. Yu Darvish earned his seventh victory and Manny Machado went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for San Diego. Julio Urias took his third loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option