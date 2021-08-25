MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.11 ERA, .92 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (6-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres +120, Dodgers -139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 41-27 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Dodgers are 37-26 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .330, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .388.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-2. Julio Urias earned his 14th victory and Will Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Pierce Johnson registered his third loss for San Diego.