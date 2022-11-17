How to Watch ‘Santa Camp’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A new HBO Max Original documentary examines the historic issue of the lack of diversity of professional Santa Clauses across the United States. “Santa Camp” follows a group of Santa and Mrs. Clauses to New Hampshire, where they attend training sessions each summer. However, the most recent recruits come from a wider variety of backgrounds than ever before. You can watch the holiday documentary beginning on Thursday, Nov. 17 with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Santa Camp’

The New England Santa Society organizes Santa Camp every summer so Santas can be successful at their various gigs throughout the holiday seasons. Historically, people have had a distinct image in mind when they think of who Santa and Mrs. Claus are, but not all communities have been represented. There is a gap when it comes to race, sexuality, ability, and more. In “Santa Camp,” viewers will see what happens when three new types of Santas are enlisted and attend training. A Black Santa named Chris, a Santa with a disability named Fin, and a transgender Santa named Levi help to address the lack of diversity in the role.

While this shift toward diversity allows all children to see themselves in these holiday characters, “Santa Camp” shows the pushback received from the public. Not everyone is on board with the idea and some want to keep things the way they’ve always been. Another issue is also on the table as the Mrs. Clauses, led by a woman named Dianne, raise questions about equal pay.

