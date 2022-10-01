How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The longest-running sketch comedy and variety show on TV is coming back to NBC for its 48th season. “Saturday Night Live” is returning with new episodes on Saturday, Oct. 1. Miles Teller, star of the record-breaking blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” will make his hosting debut, and musical guest Kendrick Lamar will bring down the house. You’ll be able to watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Premiere

Episodes of “Saturday Night Live” stream the day after air on Peacock.

About ‘Saturday Night Live’

Season 48 brings with it a number of high-profile changes for “SNL.” The new season sees the departure of several mainstay cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd will also not be returning this season.

The cast line-up for season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker.

The 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” will kick off Oct. 1 with Miles Teller making his hosting debut. Teller co-stars in the record-breaking “Top Gun: Maverick,” currently in theaters and on digital. Kendrick Lamar will return for his third appearance as “SNL” musical guest. The Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner is currently on a world tour following the release of his album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

How to Stream ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Saturday Night Live” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

