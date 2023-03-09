How to Watch ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The newest show on Paramount+ is giving a new meaning to school spirit. The young adult series “School Spirits” centers around Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.” The first three episodes air on Thursday, March 9, followed by weekly episodes through Thursday, April 13. You can watch School Spirits: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere

Based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, the series stars “Cobra Kai’s” Peyton List as Maddie Nears, an adolescent girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie embarks on a case-solving adventure while adjusting to high school in the afterlife, but the more secrets and falsehoods she unearths, the closer she gets to finding the truth.

The trailer for the series already has us intrigued. It’s a mix of supernatural elements and “The Breakfast Club.” The murder mystery aspect is also a big draw as Maddie sets out to discover what happened to her. Early reviews are positive, so if any of this sounds appealing to you, be sure to check it out.

The series is slated for eight episodes in the first season. The first three episodes will air on Thursday, March 9. New episodes will be released weekly before the series concludes its first season on Thursday, April 13.

Can you watch ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch School Spirits: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.

‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere Schedule

Paramount Plus will be airing ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, March 9, 2023

: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, March 9, 2023

: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, March 9, 2023

: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, March 16, 2023

: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, March 23, 2023

: Thursday, March 23, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, March 30, 2023

: Thursday, March 30, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, April 6, 2023

: Thursday, April 6, 2023 Episode 8: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Can you watch ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download School Spirits: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere?

You can watch School Spirits: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere Trailer