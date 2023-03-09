How to Watch ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The newest show on Paramount+ is giving a new meaning to school spirit. The young adult series “School Spirits” centers around Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.” The first three episodes air on Thursday, March 9, followed by weekly episodes through Thursday, April 13. You can watch School Spirits: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere
Based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, the series stars “Cobra Kai’s” Peyton List as Maddie Nears, an adolescent girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie embarks on a case-solving adventure while adjusting to high school in the afterlife, but the more secrets and falsehoods she unearths, the closer she gets to finding the truth.
The trailer for the series already has us intrigued. It’s a mix of supernatural elements and “The Breakfast Club.” The murder mystery aspect is also a big draw as Maddie sets out to discover what happened to her. Early reviews are positive, so if any of this sounds appealing to you, be sure to check it out.
The series is slated for eight episodes in the first season. The first three episodes will air on Thursday, March 9. New episodes will be released weekly before the series concludes its first season on Thursday, April 13.
Can you watch ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch School Spirits: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere Schedule
Paramount Plus will be airing ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, April 13, 2023.
- Episode 1: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Episode 2: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Episode 3: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Episode 4: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Episode 5: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Episode 6: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Episode 7: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Episode 8: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Can you watch ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download School Spirits: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere?
You can watch School Spirits: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘School Spirits’ Series Premiere Trailer
School Spirits: Season 1March 9, 2023
Maddie, a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her own disappearance, goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial