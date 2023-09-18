How to Watch Sean Penn’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy Documentary ‘Superpower’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

What started as a lighthearted look at the life and career of comedic actor-turned Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy soon escalated into devastation when, in February 2022, explosions rocked Kyiv. Through a series of intimate interviews done between Sean Penn with Zelenskyy over seven trips made in the past two years, the new Paramount+ Original documentary “Superpower” documents Ukraine’s fight to maintain freedom from Russia in the months before, hours during, and (so far) year and a half since. “Superpower” will premiere on Monday, Sept. 18 exclusively on Paramount+. You can watch with a subscription to Paramount Plus .

About Sean Penn's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Documentary 'Superpower'

The Paramount+ Original documentary “Superpower” began when Sean Penn went to Ukraine in late 2021 to learn more about the comedic actor-turned-president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a seemingly distant threat, only looming in the background

But not long after, the documentary’s focus changed. On Feb. 24, 2022, while filming in Kyiv, explosions rocked the city and Penn became witness to Ukraine’s still-continuing struggle for freedom.

Co-directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman, the feature documentary follows Penn following Zelenskyy, documenting “the months before the invasion, the hours leading up to the moment Russian President Vladimir Putin launched rockets into Kyiv and the devastating aftermath that continues today” through a series of intimate interviews done by Penn with Zelenskyy over seven trips made in the past two years, as well as additional interviews from veterans, key political players, and those struggling to put their lives back together during the attacks.

