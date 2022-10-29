How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Seattle and Pittsburgh, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Penguins bring losing streak into matchup with the Kraken
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division)
Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -155, Kraken +131; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup with the Seattle Kraken as losers of three games in a row.
Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and a 16-22-3 record at home last season. The Kraken committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.5 penalty minutes per game last season.
Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 on the road last season. The Penguins averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 20.2% (50 total power-play goals).
INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).
Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jake Guentzel: day to day (upper body), Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed).