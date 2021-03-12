 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training on March 12, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST, the Seattle Mariners face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  It is the only service with the channel, so it is your best way to stream Mariners games locally all year long.

If you are a Reds fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Ohio all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

