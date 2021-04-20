 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

The Mariners are 6-4 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 19 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads them with four while slugging .594.

The Dodgers have gone 7-4 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .449, good for second in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .780 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Justus Sheffield earned his first victory and Taylor Trammell went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Dustin May registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

