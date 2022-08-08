How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.



Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.



New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Yankees face the Mariners looking to break road losing streak

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -122, Mariners +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees hit the road against the Seattle Mariners looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

Seattle has gone 29-25 in home games and 59-51 overall. The Mariners have a 23-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 29-24 on the road and 70-39 overall. The Yankees are 42-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .306 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. Adam Frazier is 11-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .227 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-33 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)