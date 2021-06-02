How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.