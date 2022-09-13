How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Padres to start 2-game series

San Diego Padres (77-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start a two-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Seattle is 79-61 overall and 38-31 in home games. The Mariners have hit 169 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

San Diego is 77-64 overall and 39-33 on the road. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 22 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-39 with a double, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 63 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 5-5, .210 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)