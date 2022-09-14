MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mariners

San Diego Padres (78-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-62, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -154, Padres +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Seattle has gone 38-32 in home games and 79-62 overall. The Mariners have a 35-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 78-64 overall and 40-33 on the road. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 55 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs). Cal Raleigh is 7-for-30 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 28 home runs, 56 walks and 90 RBI while hitting .302 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-39 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .202 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 5-5, .205 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)