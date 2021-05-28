How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Chris Flexen. Flexen threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Texas.

Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-3, 5.94 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (3-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 34 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 9-8 against the rest of their division. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the MLB. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .343.

The Rangers are 8-11 against teams from the AL West. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Nate Lowe with a mark of .357.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-0. Chris Flexen earned his fifth victory and Tom Murphy went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Kolby Allard took his first loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option