How to Watch Second Leg of 2023 UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage For Free on Paramount+

The UEFA Champions League is in the thick of its knockout stage, meaning the stakes for the 2022-23 season have never been higher. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Day 1 of the second leg of this round, Liverpool will take on Real Madrid, while Frankfurt clashes with Napoli. Only two squads will emerge from the day's action still competing in league play.

The first match of the day will offer some true blue bloods of European soccer. Liverpool scored a whopping 15 points in the group stage of this year’s season, but Real Madrid was no slouch. The famous squad tallied 13 points in its group stage outing, and the head-to-head meeting should be a soccer fan’s dream

Frankfurt takes on Napoli in the second contest of the day. Napoli was another 15-point-scorer, ensuring them a top spot in the knockout round. Frankfurt has some work to do and is coming off a 3-0 loss to Köln in its most recent Bundesliga match.

Date Time (ET) Event Channel Tuesday, Feb. 21 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Paramount+ 3 p.m. Frankfurt vs. Napoli Paramount+

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

