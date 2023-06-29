How to Watch ‘Secret Chef’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to fill up on “Secret Chef,” the madcap new Hulu cooking competition series where a group of culinary contestants—from professional chefs to food influencers—will compete in a series of cooking challenges and have their fellow chefs taste their final dishes blind. With nothing but the food to influence one another’s decisions, the group will put their skills to the test for a chance to win $100,000. All 10 episodes of “Secret Chef” will be released on Hulu on Thursday, June 29, 2023. You can watch Secret Chef: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Secret Chef’ Series Premiere

10 chefs will put their taste buds to the test with “Secret Chef,” the madcap new Hulu cooking competition series from executive producer and chef David Chang.

The group of contestants, which consists of professional chefs, home cooks, and food influencers alike, will be isolated in an underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts. Guided by Cheffy, a mischievous animated talking toque, the chefs will be tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges. Unlike other cooking competition series, there will be no judges and instead, the chefs will rate each other’s completed dishes in blind taste tests.

The series consists of contestants across the US who will compete for a $100,000 prize.

“Secret Chef” will debut on Hulu on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Can you watch ‘Secret Chef’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Secret Chef: Season 1 on Hulu.

‘Secret Chef’ Series Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be releasing all 10 episodes of “Secret Chef” on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Can you watch ‘Secret Chef’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Secret Chef: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Secret Chef’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Secret Chef: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

