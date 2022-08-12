 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Secret Headquarters’ for Free With Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

There’s already so much superhero content on streaming services, and now it’s Paramount+’s turn. Owen Wilson stars in “Secret Headquarters,” a family superhero comedy in which a kid suspects his dad might secretly be a superhero. The film debuts on Paramount+ on Friday, Aug. 12 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch “Secret Headquarters”

About “Secret Headquarters”

The film, which was originally set for theatrical release this summer before it was shifted to the streaming service, follows a group of friends (led by Walker Scobell’s Charlie), who find the secret headquarters of a superhero beneath Charlie’s home, and begin to suspect that the superhero is his dad (Wilson).

Secret Headquarters

August 12, 2022

While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.

Also starring in the film are Jesse Williams, Michael Peña, Charles Melton, and NFL star D.K. Metcalf. The famed Jerry Bruckheimer is also listed as a producer.

“Secret Headquarters” is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the team behind “Catfish,” and the pair serves as two of the four screenwriters.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Secret Headquarters” on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV's Laguna Beach.

    Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

Check out the "Secret Headquarters" trailer:

