How to Watch ‘Secret Headquarters’ for Free With Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

There’s already so much superhero content on streaming services, and now it’s Paramount+’s turn. Owen Wilson stars in “Secret Headquarters,” a family superhero comedy in which a kid suspects his dad might secretly be a superhero. The film debuts on Paramount+ on Friday, Aug. 12 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch “Secret Headquarters”

About “Secret Headquarters”

The film, which was originally set for theatrical release this summer before it was shifted to the streaming service, follows a group of friends (led by Walker Scobell’s Charlie), who find the secret headquarters of a superhero beneath Charlie’s home, and begin to suspect that the superhero is his dad (Wilson).

Secret Headquarters August 12, 2022 While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.

Also starring in the film are Jesse Williams, Michael Peña, Charles Melton, and NFL star D.K. Metcalf. The famed Jerry Bruckheimer is also listed as a producer.

“Secret Headquarters” is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the team behind “Catfish,” and the pair serves as two of the four screenwriters.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Secret Headquarters” on Paramount+?

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV's Laguna Beach.