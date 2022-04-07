How to Watch ‘Secrets in the Ice’ Season 2 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Secrets in the Ice” has dug into the many mysteries of frozen places around the globe. The show’s second season is wrapping up this week with one more deep and mysterious archeological adventure. You don’t want to miss out on this exciting expedition. The final episode of “Secrets in the Ice” Season 2 airs live on Thursday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Science. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Secrets in the Ice’

“Secrets in the Ice” takes viewers on a journey to discover what’s been hidden in icy tombs for hundreds of years. On the show, scientists and experts travel to the coldest places across the globe and expose the dark secrets of the past. They’ve uncovered mummified bodies, discovered new theories, and unearthed interesting objects. Thanks to archeological equipment, lost and forgotten objects have been brought back to the light.

The Season 2 finale is titled “The Ancient Oland Massacre.” Don’t miss the final episode and see what secrets surface this time.

There are plenty more mysteries still yet to be solved, but at this point, there are no details about future seasons of “Secrets in the Ice.”

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Secrets in the Ice” season 2 finale live on the Science channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

