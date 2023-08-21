 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
A&E

How to Watch ‘The Secrets of Prince Andrew’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Prince Andrew and his alleged involvement in global sex trafficking operations is a scandal that rocked the British Royal Family to its core in recent years. A new documentary titled “The Secrets of Prince Andrew” will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the scandal when it premieres on A&E on Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. From the beginnings of the scandal to Andrew’s disastrous 2019 BBC interview, this documentary will give audiences the real story. You can watch A&E with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch 'The Secrets of Prince Andrew' Premiere

About 'The Secrets of Prince Andrew' Premiere

No scandal in recent memory has been such a public relations disaster for the royal family as the numerous allegations of sexual assault and involvement in human trafficking against Prince Andrew have been. “Secrets of Prince Andrew” will dive deeply into those allegations, looking into the Queen’s possible knowledge and involvement in orchestrating public relations efforts, as well as the infamous BBC interview in November 2019 that brought the scandal to a head.

BBC journalist Emily Maitlis conducted that interview, and will give her firsthand account in the documentary regarding the painstaking preparations that went into it. “Secrets of Prince Andrew” offers an in-depth look into the series of events that led to the disgraced prince’s downfall, and what may happen next.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Secrets of Prince Andrew' Premiere?

You can watch A&E on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Secrets of Prince Andrew' Premiere Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.