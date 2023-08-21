How to Watch ‘The Secrets of Prince Andrew’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Prince Andrew and his alleged involvement in global sex trafficking operations is a scandal that rocked the British Royal Family to its core in recent years. A new documentary titled “The Secrets of Prince Andrew” will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the scandal when it premieres on A&E on Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. From the beginnings of the scandal to Andrew’s disastrous 2019 BBC interview, this documentary will give audiences the real story. You can watch A&E with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Sling TV , or Hulu Live TV .

About 'The Secrets of Prince Andrew' Premiere

No scandal in recent memory has been such a public relations disaster for the royal family as the numerous allegations of sexual assault and involvement in human trafficking against Prince Andrew have been. “Secrets of Prince Andrew” will dive deeply into those allegations, looking into the Queen’s possible knowledge and involvement in orchestrating public relations efforts, as well as the infamous BBC interview in November 2019 that brought the scandal to a head.

BBC journalist Emily Maitlis conducted that interview, and will give her firsthand account in the documentary regarding the painstaking preparations that went into it. “Secrets of Prince Andrew” offers an in-depth look into the series of events that led to the disgraced prince’s downfall, and what may happen next.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Secrets of Prince Andrew' Premiere?

'The Secrets of Prince Andrew' Premiere Trailer