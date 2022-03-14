How to Watch ‘Secrets of the Chippendales Murders’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A&E Network’s new four-part documentary “Secrets of the Chippendales Murders“ will unveil the shocking story behind the Chippendales empire. The special will air across four weeks beginning Monday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Secrets Of The Chippendales Murders’

When: Monday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET TV: A&E

A&E

About ‘Secrets Of The Chippendales Murders’

Chippendales was a nightclub that aimed to allure women with its male dancers, quickly becoming an overnight sensation in 1979, but then it all came crashing down. Through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen crime scene video, and declassified FBI surveillance audio, the documentary reveals the hidden tale of how sex, jealousy, arson, hefty bags filled with cash, and mafia shakedowns all led up to one of the most outrageous murders in American history.

Creator of the nightclub, Steve Banerjee brought on Emmy-winning TV producer and choreographer Nick De Noia to help him expand Chippendales. However, when Banerjee signed an ill-advised contract on the back of a napkin that gave De Noia rights to the touring productions of the show, the multi-million-dollar empire would ultimately be destroyed, costing De Noia his life. Banerjee’s thirst for power set him on a collision course to destruction. Rival nightclubs were set ablaze and two ex-Chippendales employees were almost murdered.

Former dancers, producers, investigators, and family members including Eddy Prevot, Hodari Sababu, Mike Waldron, Eric Gilbert, Christian Banerjee, and Tom and Cathy DeNoia share their stories in the special. Also — for the first time ever — viewers will hear an exclusive interview from hitman Louie Lopez’s defense attorney, Frank Rothman.

Additional exclusive interviews include former Chippendales’ associate Jay D. Schwartz, Banerjee’s best friend Howard Metz as well as DeNoia’s secret lover, as well as David Arad and Arad’s ex-boyfriend David Shrem who got mistakenly caught up in the search for DeNoia’s killer.

How to Stream ‘Secrets Of The Chippendales Murders’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Secrets Of The Chippendales Murders” on A&E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

