How to Watch ‘Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Investigating the 2018 poisoning of former double agent for the British intelligence agencies, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, “Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings” will premiere on Thursday, February 17. Stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial to discovery+.

How to Watch ‘Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings’

About ‘Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings’

The documentary presents first-hand testimonies from the people at the center of the story. Among those interviewed are Novichok poisoning survivors ex Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey and Charlie Rowley.

The first officer to investigate the home of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, Bailey was contaminated by the deadly nerve agent in the process and was forced to quit the police force as a result. Three months later, Charlie Rowley and his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess were found in critical condition after unknowingly coming into contact with Novichok in a bottle of perfume.

There will also be evidence highlighted in the documentary as it tells the story of the tragic events where murder plagued the small town.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.