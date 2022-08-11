 Skip to Content
How To Watch ‘Send Help’ Premiere for Free On Apple TV, Roku Fire TV, and Mobile

Trevion Anglin

You can have all the fame in the world and still be unhappy. “Send Help” is an ALLBLK original coming-of-age comedy series that follows a rising star climbing the Hollywood ranks, all while dealing with a recent family tragedy. You can watch the very first episode of the hilarious new series on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How To Watch ‘Send Help’

When: Thursday, Aug. 11
How: ALLBLK
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

About ‘Send Help’

“Send Help” is a half-hour comedy series that follows young Hollywood actor “Fritz” (played by Jean Elie) as he navigates the heart-racing highs, and gut-punching lows, that Hollywood has to offer while also wrestling with a complicated family tragedy.

After his hit series gets canceled, Fritz finds himself spiraling out of control as his family and friends try their best to help him get back onto the right track.

“Send Help” comes from writers Jean Elie and Mike Guayo, the same minds that created HBO’s wildly popular series “Insecure.” While the show is filled with humor, it will also explore heavy themes such as trauma from the perspective of a Black family.

Can You Stream ‘Send Help’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK. Exisiting subscribers can catch the season premiere Thursday, Aug. 11.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Send Help’ on ALLBLK?

ALLBLK is available to stream on multiple devices, which include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    allblk via amazon.com

    ALLBLK

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    allblk via amazon.com

Watch the 'Send Help' Official Trailer

