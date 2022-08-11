How To Watch ‘Send Help’ Premiere for Free On Apple TV, Roku Fire TV, and Mobile

You can have all the fame in the world and still be unhappy. “Send Help” is an ALLBLK original coming-of-age comedy series that follows a rising star climbing the Hollywood ranks, all while dealing with a recent family tragedy. You can watch the very first episode of the hilarious new series on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

About ‘Send Help’

“Send Help” is a half-hour comedy series that follows young Hollywood actor “Fritz” (played by Jean Elie) as he navigates the heart-racing highs, and gut-punching lows, that Hollywood has to offer while also wrestling with a complicated family tragedy.

After his hit series gets canceled, Fritz finds himself spiraling out of control as his family and friends try their best to help him get back onto the right track.

“Send Help” comes from writers Jean Elie and Mike Guayo, the same minds that created HBO’s wildly popular series “Insecure.” While the show is filled with humor, it will also explore heavy themes such as trauma from the perspective of a Black family.

New subscribers can watch the premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK. Exisiting subscribers can catch the season premiere Thursday, Aug. 11.

