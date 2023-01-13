How to Watch ‘Servant’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s original series “Servant” is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 13. The series follows the Turner family, who suffer an unspeakable tragedy. To help them cope, they hire a mysterious young nanny to stay in their home. But the nanny hides dark secrets, and soon begins manifesting strange powers that seem to be growing stronger. You can watch Servant: Season 4 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'Servant' Season 4 Premiere

Following its suspenseful Season 3 finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. The truth about Leanne’s identity must come out sooner or later, and when it does it will have far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

“Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season.

'Servant' Season 4 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Servant’ Season 4 Premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, January 12, 2023

: Thursday, January 12, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, January 19, 2023

: Thursday, January 19, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, January 26, 2023

: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, February 2, 2023

: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, February 9, 2023

: Thursday, February 9, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, February 16, 2023

: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, February 23, 2023

: Thursday, February 23, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, March 2, 2023

: Thursday, March 2, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, March 9, 2023

: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, March 16, 2023

'Servant' Season 4 Premiere Trailer