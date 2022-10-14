How to Watch ‘Shantaram’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Fans of former “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam who have waited to see him on a motorcycle again are in for a treat. Apple TV+’s new drama “Shantaram” has the actor riding again, as a bank robber who flees his native Australia for India. The series is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts and will premiere on Friday, Oct. 14. You can catch all of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch the “Shantaram” Premiere

About the “Shantaram” Premiere

Based on Roberts’ real life, the series, set in the 1980s, tells the story of Lin Ford (Hunnam) who after robbing banks is faced with a choice between a woman he loves (Antonia Desplat) and a safe future. After leaving Australia, he arrives in India and is alone in an unfamiliar city, struggling to avoid trouble.

Shantaram October 13, 2022 Escaped convict Lin Ford flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption.

Other cast members on the show include Alexander Siddig, David Field, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, and more. The series was created by Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot, although Singer is no longer involved with the show.

The series debuts with three episodes of its 12-episode first season on Friday, Oct. 14, with new episodes arriving per week through December.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Shantaram” on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com