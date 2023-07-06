How to Watch ‘Shaun White: The Last Run’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Olympic snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White is welcoming viewers into his life like never before. In a new docuseries, “ Shaun White: The Last Run ,” fans will get up close and personal with the skilled athlete. The four episodes follow him on a walk down memory lane throughout the course of his career. The first episode premieres on Max on Thursday, July 6 and new episodes drop each week throughout the month of July. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Shaun White: The Last Run’ Premiere

“Shaun White: The Last Run provides an in-depth look at the life of the famous skateboarder and snowboarder. Today, he is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, which is the most for any Olympic snowboarder. The multi-talented athlete knows firsthand that the rise to greatness is no easy journey. Throughout his life, there have been many obstacles in his way, and in the docuseries, viewers will discover how he overcame them all to get to where he is today. Shaun’s story is told through archival footage.

As a child, he dealt with congenital heart issues. With perseverance and his parents’ encouragement, he pushed through and pursued snowboarding, which is one of his family’s passions. While he was still young, he dived into the world of snowboarding and became the best of the best, heading off to the Olympics. The four episodes follow him through his early years in the sport through the 2022 Olympics, which he revealed would be his final Games. This is bittersweet as he loves the sport, but he recognizes that it’s time for the next generation to take over.

‘Shaun White: The Last Run’ Premiere Schedule

One new episode of “Shaun White: The Last Run” airs each Thursday throughout July.

Episode 1 - “Becoming Shaun” : Thursday, July 6

: Thursday, July 6 Episode 2 - “He Made It Big” : Thursday, July 13

: Thursday, July 13 Episode 3 - “Does He Still Have It?” : Thursday, July 20

: Thursday, July 20 Episode 4 - “The G.O.A.T.”: Thursday, July 27

What devices can you use to stream ‘Shaun White: The Last Run’ Premiere?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

